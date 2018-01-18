Madison is out of the running for Amazon's second headquarters - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison is out of the running for Amazon's second headquarters

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The tens of thousands of additional jobs and tens of billions of dollars expected to be generated from the opening of Amazon's second headquarters will not be coming to Madison.  

The company released the 20 finalist cities for its new development, and Madison was not on the list.  No Wisconsin cities made the cut.

The 20 finalist cities (in no particular order) are as follows:
- Toronto
- Columbus, OH
- Indianapolis
- Chicago
- Denver
- Nashville
- Los Angeles
- Dallas
- Austin
- Boston
- New York City
- Newark
- Pittsburgh
- Philadelphia
- Montgomery County, MD
- Washington D.C.
- Raleigh
- Northern Virginia
- Atlanta
- Miami

Amazon expects to invest more than $5 billion in construction in the second headquarters.  The company anticipates the new location to be a "full equal" to the Seattle campus.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.