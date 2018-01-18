Madison is out of the running for Amazon's second headquarters

MADISON (WKOW) -- The tens of thousands of additional jobs and tens of billions of dollars expected to be generated from the opening of Amazon's second headquarters will not be coming to Madison.

The company released the 20 finalist cities for its new development, and Madison was not on the list. No Wisconsin cities made the cut.

The 20 finalist cities (in no particular order) are as follows:

- Toronto

- Columbus, OH

- Indianapolis

- Chicago

- Denver

- Nashville

- Los Angeles

- Dallas

- Austin

- Boston

- New York City

- Newark

- Pittsburgh

- Philadelphia

- Montgomery County, MD

- Washington D.C.

- Raleigh

- Northern Virginia

- Atlanta

- Miami

Amazon expects to invest more than $5 billion in construction in the second headquarters. The company anticipates the new location to be a "full equal" to the Seattle campus.