Missing Sun Prairie man found dead; homicide investigation under - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Missing Sun Prairie man found dead; homicide investigation underway

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Sheriff Mahoney says Faber's body was found early Thursday morning in Rio at a storage unit.

Mahoney says Faber never left the property in Medina on his own, as authorities were previously told. 

********

MARSHALL (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says Faber was shot Tuesday.

Authorities have arrested Daniel Lieske, 58, who will be charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide and Hiding a Corpse.

Sheriff Dave Mahoney says Lieske and Faber were both at a gathering at a home in the town of Medina Monday into Tuesday morning. 

********

MARSHALL (WKOW) --  A missing Sun Prairie man has been found dead. The Dane County Sheriff's Office says this is now a homicide investigation.

Jesse Faber went missing Monday night after leaving a home in Medina. The Dane County Sheriff's Office, Sun Prairie Police Department and several other agencies executed a massive search for him Wednesday

27 News will update this breaking news.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.