Missing Sun Prairie man found dead; homicide investigation underway

The planned search for Jesse Faber, the missing Sun Prairie man, has been canceled Thursday because of "developments in the case," according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Sheriff Mahoney says Faber's body was found early Thursday morning in Rio at a storage unit.

Mahoney says Faber never left the property in Medina on his own, as authorities were previously told.

MARSHALL (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says Faber was shot Tuesday.

Authorities have arrested Daniel Lieske, 58, who will be charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide and Hiding a Corpse.

Sheriff Dave Mahoney says Lieske and Faber were both at a gathering at a home in the town of Medina Monday into Tuesday morning.

MARSHALL (WKOW) -- A missing Sun Prairie man has been found dead. The Dane County Sheriff's Office says this is now a homicide investigation.

Jesse Faber went missing Monday night after leaving a home in Medina. The Dane County Sheriff's Office, Sun Prairie Police Department and several other agencies executed a massive search for him Wednesday.