What's Going Around: Post-holiday winter blues

MADISON (WKOW) -- Many people go through post-holiday winter blues, and doctors say it can give you serious physical symptoms.

Amy Wagner is a Physician Assistant with Group Health Cooperative. She says look for these symptoms: fatigue, body aches, headaches, stomach aches, irritability, bursts of anger, crying and addictive behaviors like shopping, gambling, eating, drugs and alcohol.

There are many things you can do to treat the symptoms. Wagner suggests eating a healthy diet, but eat less food, especially if you tend to overeat. Overeating and foods high in carbs can make you feel sluggish and tired. Drink more water. Wagner says if you feel sluggish in the afternoon, water will give you a more sustainable energy boost than soda, coffee or an energy drink.

Wagner also says sleep is important, so be consistent. Get up at the same time every day, avoid naps and go to bed when you're tired. She also says to avoid social media and television before bed. Lavender oil or a lavender bath may help you relax. Or try drinking a small cup of calming tea.

Wagner says to avoid exercise before bed, but you should exercise! That will give you energy and endorphins. Even walking, stretching or climbing stairs during a break at work will help.

Sun exposure is important, Wagner says. Sit by a sunny window or try a sun lamp.

Wagner says volunteering can help you feel better. Try connecting with a local organization or visit a retirement community.

Here are some other tips from Wagner:

• Add gratitude to your daily routine: Before your feet hit the floor in the morning, list five things your grateful and repeat these throughout the day.

• Journal: explore favorable and less desirable habits and create a plan for change. Sometimes writing down ideas helps to solidify them into actions.

• Plan something fun to look forward to: a night out, coffee with a friend, your spring/summer gardens, a football party, ice skating outing, a weekend getaway, a spring or summer vacation or camping trip, your next fishing trip, trails or state parks you’d like to explore when spring turns the corner.

• Tackle a project: Clean out a closet and donate unwanted goods to a resale organization, organize old photos, clean out a file cabinet and take identity-sensitive material to a local shred day, finish a scrap book, sewing or knitting project.

• Try something new: Take an art or music class, attend a speaker event, try a new winter sport or activity (curling, skiing, snow shoeing, skating, ice fishing)

But Wagner says there are times when you may need to see a doctor: when you are fatigued for long periods of time, you sleep for more than 10-12 hours and are still tired, you cry uncontrollably or experience outbursts of irritability or anger.

If you have thoughts of hurting yourself or others, Wagner says to call 911.