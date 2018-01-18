Local officers search for missing woman and four-year-old daught - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Local officers search for missing woman and four-year-old daughter

Posted: Updated:

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- Local police agencies are asking for help finding a Fort Atkinson woman and her four-year-old daughter.

The Iowa County Sheriff's Office posted an image of the two on their facebook page Thursday morning, saying Lindsay Harter and her daughter, Lily, have not been heard from since 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The post also says Lindsay was driving a gold Ford Fusion, and that Iowa County officials have reason to think the two may have traveled through Iowa County and into the Grant County area.

People are being asked to contact Fort Atkinson Police with any information about where the two, at 920-563-7777.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.