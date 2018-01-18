Local officers search for missing woman and four-year-old daughter

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- Local police agencies are asking for help finding a Fort Atkinson woman and her four-year-old daughter.

The Iowa County Sheriff's Office posted an image of the two on their facebook page Thursday morning, saying Lindsay Harter and her daughter, Lily, have not been heard from since 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The post also says Lindsay was driving a gold Ford Fusion, and that Iowa County officials have reason to think the two may have traveled through Iowa County and into the Grant County area.

People are being asked to contact Fort Atkinson Police with any information about where the two, at 920-563-7777.