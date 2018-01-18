UPDATE: Beltline lanes reopen after bus catches fire near Park Street

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department now says all lanes of the eastbound Beltline at Park Street have reopened.

Firefighters still recommend driving with caution in this area as icy conditions may remain a factor on that stretch of the road.

The bus was owned by Badger Bus. A company spokesman tells 27 News the driver was the only person on board at the time of the fire and was not hurt. He says the vehicle was a brand new shuttle bus. He says they don't know what caused the fire and it could take some time before they do.

MADISON (WKOW) -- All lanes of the eastbound Beltline are blocked at Park Street because of a bus fire.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters say the water used to put out the fire is quickly turning to ice and the roadway is not yet safe to drive. The City of Madison Streets Division is putting down salt on the road.