Madison-based company has developed a new vaccine for the flu

MADISON (WKOW) - Madison-based company, FluGen, Inc., will begin a clinical study in the spring to test a new vaccine to fight the flu.

It starts with the chills, then comes the aches and the fever. You can feel it in your bones; it's the dreaded flu.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has confirmed what hospitals around the country already know; it's a bad year for the flu. But Paul Radspinner, President and CEO of the Madison company FluGen, Inc., says there's hope. "This vaccine mimics that true infection that doesn't make you sick," he explains.

The M2SR vaccine, also known as ReDee Flu, was invented by UW's own Dr. Yoshihiro Kawaoka, one of the world's leading influenza experts. Pre-clinical lab studies has shown that ReDee Flu actually protects against multiple strains of the flu virus; thus, offering a broader spectrum of protection.

Radspinner is excited for the next stage of clinical studies. "This is what we live for is to prove that this vaccine can do what we think it can do, and what it's done already in the pre-clinical work. Let's hope it does the same in the clinical. We can really make a difference in human health."

Approximately 100 people will participant in the clinical study. Half of the group will receive the vaccine while the other half will get a placebo. Roughly a month later, all will be injected with the flu. Radspinner states, "The flu in this situation is going to be similar to what's happening this year. It's going to be a different virus than the vaccine. We're purposely giving the wrong vaccine. If it works, it will be the first time that any vaccine has shown that kind of protection."