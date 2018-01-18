Wisconsin Patriot Guard Riders prepare for fallen marine's funeral

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a Janesville Marine recruit is stabbed to death at a California training facility, a Wisconsin organization says it plans to provide comfort for the grieving family.

"We are here to serve every person from WWII to today, they've signed that dotted line, raised their hand, they have sworn to protect the country," Patriot Guard Riders State Captain John Curran said about the tragedy.

Curran is working on three funerals this week, including 18 year old Ethan Barclay-Weberpal, killed during a training exercise at Camp Pendleton.

He says plans for Barclay-Weberpal's ceremony remain in the works.

"They would fly him in probably to Milwaukee, we would meet the airplane there, we would be part of an escort back to the funeral home and then once the services are set, we are at the funeral home an hour before to post flags outside," Curran said.

The organization stands outside during the ceremony and will even accompany the family to the gravesite, if asked. They also provide a personalized plaque and dog-tag for the family to save as keepsakes.

"I think having them [the family] know that there is the support out there... is important," Curran said.







