Ex-Milwaukee officer takes plea deal in sex assault case

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A former Milwaukee police officer acquitted in a fatal shooting that sparked riots is taking a plea deal in a sex assault case that got him fired.

Dominique Heaggan-Brown pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution and obtaining someone's image without their consent. He pleaded no contest to one count of false imprisonment. Two charges of sexual assault were dropped.

He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and fines totaling up to $60,000.

The plea agreement came a month before Heaggan-Brown was scheduled to go to trial.

A jury acquitted Heaggan-Brown in June for killing Sylville Smith in August 2016.

One of the sexual assault charges stemmed from a case that happened one day after Smith's shooting.

