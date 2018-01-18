Rural Wisconsin woman's body found frozen next to her car

A missing Sun Prairie man has been found dead. Jesse Faber went missing Monday night after leaving a home in Medina.More >>
Four people are in custody after an abandoned stolen car hit a Middleton police car while in neutral.More >>
U.S. safety regulators have released models from 14 different automakers that are being recalled to replace potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators.More >>
For the first time, the father of the Marine murdered at a base in California is speaking out.More >>
The U.S. State Department has issued its highest 'Do Not Travel' warning for 5 Mexican states.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker is calling on the Wisconsin Legislature to pass a welfare overhaul package.More >>
After a Janesville Marine recruit is stabbed to death at a California training facility, a Wisconsin organization says it plans to provide comfort for the grieving family.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - Madison-based company, FluGen, Inc., will begin a clinical study in the spring to test a new vaccine to fight the flu. It starts with the chills, then comes the aches and the fever. You can feel it in your bones; it's the dreaded flu. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has confirmed what hospitals around the country already know; it's a bad year for the flu. But Paul Radspinner, President and CEO of the Madison company FluGen, Inc., says there's hope. ...More >>
The Madison Fire Department now says all lanes of the eastbound Beltline at Park Street have reopened.More >>
The tens of thousands of additional jobs and tens of billions of dollars expected to be generated from the opening of Amazon's second headquarters will not be coming to Madison.More >>
The City of Beloit Engineering Department will hold a public information meeting on Thursday to talk about 2019 improvements to Prairie Ave. (County G)More >>
Thursday will be the last day the DMV Renewal Center on Odana Rd. will be openMore >>
If Congress does not pass a funding proposal by Friday, the federal government will shut down.More >>
Madison police officers arrest a man who caused a disturbance at a local Target store.More >>
Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead and his wife was found in critical condition in their home.More >>
