Foster care bill helps more students afford college

MADISON (WKOW) -- When teenagers in foster care grow out of the system, they're faced with big decisions like whether or not they can afford college. However, lawmakers want to make that decision even easier with a bill that would give tuition grants to help more teens get into higher education.

Katie Gordon and Jason Mcclening both grew up in foster care and say they never thought going to college was possible. After spending time in and out of several homes growing up, they didn’t have the guidance from parents to help with the college application process. "It's basically like I wasn't in foster care,” said Gordon. “I never got any money from the state and it's really frustrating because I'm doing everything I can, I'm working really hard."

Both of them found their way after attending an overnight camp at UW-Stout one summer. With help from counselors, they were able to get their foot in the door and attend UW-Stout. However, the struggle to afford to stay in school still looms over their heads.

"What if you didn't have the support of your parents and you were just thrown out? You're out on the streets with whatever you have on,” Mcclening said. “Wouldn't you want someone to help you? That's what we're asking for."

Help could be on the way if AB 777 passes. It would allow the state Department of Children and Families to distribute $120,000 in grants to the UW and Wisconsin Technical Schools to assist foster youth.

Greta Munns works at UW-Stout to help homeless and foster care youth get into college. Munns says many don’t stay in college without any financial help. “We spend $300,000 a year on incarceration, loss of wages and unplanned pregnancies and that money could be invested more wisely in helping young people create better lives for themselves,” Munn said.

Dozens testified in favor of the bill at a committee hearing Thursday. Both sides of the aisle support it. If it passes, students would be able to get tuition money each semester as long as they are enrolled in an associate or bachelor's degree program.