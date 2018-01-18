Dual-Sport athletes leading Madison College women's basketball

The Madison College Women's basketball team has won nine of their last ten games, and have high hopes for the rest of the season. They're led by two dual-sport athletes - Megan Corcoran and Peyton Trapino.

"Each compliment one another," said women's basketball coach Lois Heeren. "One's a three-point shooter, in Megan. Peyton can drive, draw defenders, can pitch to our shooter. Both of them are strong defenders and both are great leaders on the floor."

Megan Corcoran leads the WolfPack in scoring, averaging more than 21 points per game. Peyton trapino is on her heels, averaging nearly 17.5 points per game and shooting a 56% in FG.

"I think we have a talented group and I think we can go far," said sophomore guard Peyton Trapino. "We just have to play hard every game."

Corcoran and Trapino aren't just the two leading scorers of the women's baketball team, they're also dual-sport athletes. Corcoran played volleyball while Trapino plays soccer.

"[With being a dual-sport athlete] you go from school to practice to home to homework," said sophomore guard/forward Megan Corcoran. "You don't really have a lot of time for anything else, but I enjoy it."

Corcoran also led the WolfPack volleyball team this fall in kills, helping the team to the NJCAA Region IV tournament. She says the quick turnaround between each sports is the toughest part - but worth it.

"I've been playing [basketball] since I was four," said Corcoran. "Just the whole love of the game - I could not let it go."

Trapino started all 20 games for the WolfPack women's soccer team, scoring 12 goals on their way to the NJCAA national tournament. The late season - combined with a concussion - gave her a late start to the hoops season. Last year she played only basketball, but doesn't regret adding soccer to the mix this school year.

"Surprisingly it wasn't that bad," said Trapino. "I forgot how much I loved soccer, how much I missed it."

"You're not going to see [dual-sport athletes] as much at the Division I, Division II level because they need to focus on one sport," said Coach Heeren. "But I think Division III, junior colleges, NAIA - it's important for the student athletes to get another perspective from a [different] coach. They can learn a lot. They can develop."

Even though Corcoran was originally going to be a one-sport athlete in volleyball, she ended up doing both. And now she says her athletic future is actually going to be in basketball.

