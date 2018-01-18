Fitchburg announces new police chief - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fitchburg announces new police chief

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg has a new police chief.
    The city introduced Chad Brecklin as the new leader of the department Thursday night.
    He was previously a lieutenant in FPD.
    Brecklin says he's looking forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead.
    "I will certainly strive to do my best to serve each and every one of you. That includes the members of the police department as well as the Fitchburg community as a whole. And I'm truly honored to serve as Fitchburg's third-ever police chief," said Brecklin.
    The new chief says he plans to be visible within his department and the community, and gather feedback on how to improve the agency.

