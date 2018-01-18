Opioid abuse the focus of state, federal announcements

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- On Friday, Governor Scott Walker will be in Eau Claire to sign two executive orders his office says are related to curbing opioid abuse in Wisconsin.

Thursday, the National Governors Association called on Congress and the White House to provide more money and improve coordination to deal with the opioid abuse around the country.

It comes less than three months after President Trump declared a public health emergency to deal with the epidemic of addictions and deaths associated with opioids.

A spokesman for the office overseeing drug policy says the administration is committed to working with states and addressing their recommendations.