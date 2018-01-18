Badgers women's basketball stumbles at Minnesota - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers women's basketball stumbles at Minnesota

Posted: Updated:
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WKOW) -

The Badgers women's basketball team is still searching for a conference victory. Minnesota beat Wisconsin 90-65 at Williams Arena.

Cayla McMorris led Wisconsin with 23 points. Courtney Fredrickson notched 15 points and 10 rebounds. Marsha Howard had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Wisconsin falls to 7-13 on the season. The Badgers are 0-7 in Big Ten play.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.