Badgers women's basketball stumbles at Minnesota

The Madison College Women's basketball team has won nine of their last ten games, and have high hopes for the rest of the season. They're led by two dual-sport athletes - Megan Corcoran and Peyton Trapino.More >>
The Badgers women's basketball team is still searching for a conference victory. Minnesota beat Wisconsin 90-65 at Williams Arena.More >>
LeBron James and Stephen Curry will be the captains who pick teams for the revamped NBA All-Star Game. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo was named one of the starters from the Eastern Conference.More >>
In the midst of a three-game losing streak, the Badgers men's hoops team got some good news on Wednesday - sophomore guard D'Mitrik Trice returned to practice, but was limited.More >>
The NBA's all-time leading scorer was in Milwaukee on Wednesday to celebrate the team's 50th anniversary.More >>
When it comes to the home town team, it's even better with home grown talent. The UW Whitewater Warhawks are one of the top teams in the country and have three players that have only played basketball for Whitewater.More >>
The Stoughton Vikings have again stormed to the top of the Badger South Conference standings by following their coach's simple motto, "Family."More >>
Vincent Edwards scored 21 points and Carsen Edwards added 20, leading No. 3 Purdue to a 78-50 blowout over Wisconsin on Tuesday night.More >>
Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams has been named to the Pro Bowl roster, the league announced today. He replaces Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones, who is unable to participate due to injury.More >>
Danica Patrick's heart is racing for Aaron Rodgers.More >>
The Badgers women's basketball team is still searching for a conference victory. Minnesota beat Wisconsin 90-65 at Williams Arena.More >>
In the midst of a three-game losing streak, the Badgers men's hoops team got some good news on Wednesday - sophomore guard D'Mitrik Trice returned to practice, but was limited.More >>
Vincent Edwards scored 21 points and Carsen Edwards added 20, leading No. 3 Purdue to a 78-50 blowout over Wisconsin on Tuesday night.More >>
Senior Claudia Kepler tallied two goals to power the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 4-0 victory over Minnesota State Sunday at LaBahn Arena.More >>
The Wisconsin women's basketball team dropped a home battle to Penn State, 69-62, Sunday afternoon in the Kohl Center.More >>
