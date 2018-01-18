Local travel expert says not to be alarmed by travel advisory in Mexico

Cover of a travel magazine on display at Burkhalter Travel in Madison.

MADISON (WKOW) --- A new U.S. State Department travel advisory system warns travelers to stay away from some areas of Mexico. The agency has issued a “do not travel' warning for five Mexican states.

“The revamped system reclassified things from one to four. One being just normal precautions and four being we advise you against traveling,” said Ed Mani, president of Burkhalter Travel in Madison.

The level 4 risk is the highest warning and applies to the Pacific coast states of Sinaloa, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, and Tamaulipas on the eastern Gulf. Officials cite violent crimes such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery as reasons to stay away.

But Mani thinks travelers shouldn't be alarmed by the warning.

“The five states that came out in Mexico, none of them contain the major tourist destinations. The Cancuns, the Riviera Maya, Cozumel, Cabo San Lucas, or Puerto Vallarta or Nuevo Vallarta,” he said.

Mani said his clients haven't experienced the type of violence associated with the state department's warning.

“There's an occasional pocket gets picked or something like that. But that can happen anywhere.”

Mexico overall was given a level 2 warning, which means travelers should “exercise increased caution.” Eleven additional Mexican states received a level 3 warning, meaning “reconsider travel.”

Mani said the advisory hasn't stopped people from booking vacations to Mexico.

“The media has a tendency to blow the advisories out of proportion rather than report the facts about it and sensationalize it. I think most people realize that’s what’s happening,” Mani said. “Mexico has been the number one destination for our clients year over year for the past five or six years.”

But people should always take the proper precautions when traveling.

“Be a little bit more alert than normal. Because normally we're not alert at all,” Mani said.