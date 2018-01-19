Father of murdered Marine speaks out

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- For the first time, the father of the Marine murdered at a base in California is speaking out.

Ethan Barclay-Weberpal was stabbed and killed on Tuesday.

His father, Scott Weberpal, says he learned of Ethan's death while driving home on Tuesday.

He got a call from Ethan's mom and casualty officers with the Marines were waiting at his house when he arrived.

Weberpal is still processing his grief and he knows exactly what he'd say if he could speak to Ethan one last time.

"You know, I miss him and I'm proud of the man he became. I'm proud of his willingness to serve his country."

Weberpal says their bond as father and son was strong, just like Ethan's desire to serve his country.