2 teens & 2 adults taken into custody after abandoned stolen car hits squad car

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Four people are in custody after an abandoned stolen car hit a Middleton police car while in neutral.



The Middleton Police Department says shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, an officer saw a speeding vehicle on Branch St. near University Ave. The 2007 BMW 328 turned onto Boulder Ln. and the officer followed. The officer found the car abandoned and in neutral. It was rolling backwards down a hill, and it came to a stop when it hit the squad car.



Police say the driver, a 14-year-old girl from Fitchburg, was found near the crash and taken into custody. Police say three accomplices - a 14-year-old boy from Madison, 18-year-old Jaleehl M. Smith from Fitchburg, and 20-year-old Antonio M. Ross Jr. from Fitchburg - were also taken into custody.



Police say no one was hurt from the crash. Police say the car was stolen from University Ave. The owner had left it running to warm up.



Middleton Police want to remind you to:

Always lock your vehicle

Never leave keys or electronic fobs in your vehicle

Never leave your car unlocked and running, whether it's in your garage, driveway, or public area

Always keep your garage door closed