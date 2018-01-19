Discover the Dinosaurs visits Madison this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dinosaurs are taking over the Alliant Energy Center this weekend.

Organizers call Discover the Dinosaurs an event for the whole family. There are interactive exhibits that explore the mystery of pre-historic life. Discover the Dinosaurs has about 40 moving, replica dinosaurs and other activities said to be especially great for kids.

The event runs Saturday 1/20 and Sunday 1/21 in the New Holland Pavilion from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. You can find out more about tickets here.