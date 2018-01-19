Bed Bath & Beyond recalling 175,000 comforters

(WKOW) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday that Bed Bath & Beyond has voluntarily recalled about 175,000 UGG comforters due to the risk of mold exposure.

The recalled comforters by UGG are called Hudson comforters. They were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond between August 2017 and October 2017, both in-store and online.

The recall notice said mold could be present, “posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold."

The Hudson comforters cost between $70 and $110 and were available in twin, full, queen, and king bed sizes. The colors available were garnet, navy, gray, and oatmeal.

No injuries have been reported from the problem.

Consumers can bring the comforters back to Bed Bath & Beyond for a full refund.