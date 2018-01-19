Albany man sentenced as part of meth conspiracy operation

MADISON (WKOW). -- Christopher Stevens, 36, Albany, was sentenced Jan. 18, 2018 by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 72 months in federal prison for knowingly and intentionally possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office.

Stevens pleaded guilty to this charge on November 6, 2017.

During sentencing, Conley described Stevens as having played a smaller role as a local distributor only, in connection with a larger methamphetamine conspiracy operation that was responsible for numerous pounds of methamphetamine shipped from California to Wisconsin.

The amount attributable to Stevens, conservatively, was approximately 333 grams of methamphetamine.

Stevens and 10 other individuals have been charged in federal indictments for their roles in this methamphetamine distribution conspiracy. Nine of the 11 individuals charged in the indictments have pleaded guilty; Stevens is the sixth to be sentenced.

The charge against Stevens was the result of an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation; Drug Enforcement Administration- Madison, Wisconsin and Los Angeles, California; Dane County Narcotics Task Force; Dane County Sheriff’s Department; Madison Police Department; UW-Madison Police Department; U.S. Postal Inspection Service; Sauk County Drug Task Force; Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force; Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office; State Line Area Narcotics Team; and Rock County Special Investigations Unit. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Reinhard and Diane Schlipper.