Passenger arrested in Blooming Grove traffic stop

BLOOMING GROVE (WKOW) -- A Dane County deputy was originally pulling over a car for not having a license plate, but noticed the passenger was hiding something in his lap.

According to a release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, the traffic stop was at about 4:00 p.m. Thursday in Blooming Grove. The deputy pulled over Chantelle L. James, 19, on Highway 30 at N. Stoughton Rd. During the stop, James' passenger Darren E. Johnson, 24, of Madison was found to have a .380 loaded handgun in his waistband.

Johnson was booked in the Dane County Jail for charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and a drug charge.

James was cited for not having a license plate or permit.