Video: Tow truck operating narrowly escapes crashing car

DETROIT (WCVB) — A Michigan tow truck operator working on a disabled vehicle on an Interstate highway narrowly avoided being hit by an out-of-control vehicle.

Video of the incident shared on social media by Michigan State Police showed the truck driver working in the median of Interstate 96 between the local and express lanes around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Dashcam footage showed the worker walking to the drivers side of the tow truck before a car attempting to use an exit ramp lost control and slammed into the tow truck.

The video shows the tow truck driver was able to avoid the collision and was not injured.

"We talk about slowing down in bad weather and giving us a lane," Michigan State Police wrote in the Tweet shared with the video. "The trooper saw it coming and was trying to get another car to block the ramp. They never made it. Please give us a lane."

Lt. Mike Shaw told the Detroit Free Press the driver was cited for violation of basic speed law, driving too fast for road conditions and violation of Michigan’s emergency vehicle move-over law.

Watch below: