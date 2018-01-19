Serial tagger arrested following incidents of vandalism throughout the Isthmus

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was arrested early Thursday morning after officers caught him in the act of "tagging" a Williamson Street business with spray paint.



Elliot W. Klein, 28, is suspected of causing tens of thousands of dollars in graffiti damage over the course of many months in the Isthmus area.

Madison police have received more than 100 complaints regarding similar property damage going back to the summer of 2016.

Buildings, utility boxes, street signs, bridges and other surfaces – both publicly and privately owned - have been spray painted with "tags" investigators have connected to Klein.



On the night he was arrested, a Williamson Street beat officer and other MPD personnel were conducting a surveillance operation as part of the ongoing property damage investigations when the suspect was spotted leaving his Williamson Street home.

A short time later, he was seen holding a can of spray paint defacing a building in the 1500 block.



Thursday, numerous pieces of evidence connecting the suspect to the crime spree were seized during the execution of a search warrant at his residence.





