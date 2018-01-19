The harmonica has a new gig at the hospital

MADISON (WKOW) -- These days making music isn't just good for the heart and soul; it's good for the lungs.

Pulmonary rehab patients at SSM Health in Madison are using harmonicas as part of their therapy. "It helps them slow down their breathing and breathe against the resistance, which is like weight-lifting for their lungs," said Mary Wichern, a cardio pulmonary team member. "It really helps them to breathe more efficiently."

We caught up with patient James Lindemann. It was his first day using the harmonica in a therapy class. "I thought it was sort of neat because I like music," he said. "It grabs you because it's something I like to do."

Wichern told 27 News, the harmonica hasn't been just fun; it's proven to be effective. "It increases the flexibility of the airways, so that the elasticity of the airways gets stronger."

SSM Health started using the harmonica therapy in November. It's based on similar programs across the country.

Wichern said harmonicas can also be beneficial for cardiac patients and patients with memory loss.