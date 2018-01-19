Man cited for abusing roommate's cat - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man cited for abusing roommate's cat

MADISON (WKOW) --  A 19-year-old downtown man was cited for cruelty to animals after he was seen mishandling a young cat inside a University Ave. apartment.

The pet belongs to one of the man's roommates, according to a Madison Police Department news release.

Witnesses, who were in a nearby building, say the teen was swinging the cat by its hind legs, in a helicopter type motion, and then putting it in a trash can.

They also saw him using a high-powered squirt gun to spray the cat while it was in the receptacle, and place it in a plastic bag.

He told police he was just playing with the cat.

The cat did not appear to be injured, and was taken to the Dane County Humane Society.

