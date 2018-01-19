Judge sets $350,000 bond for man accused in killing of Sun Prairie man

MARSHALL (WKOW) -- Daniel Lieske, accused of killing a Sun Prairie man who had been reported missing, is being held on $350,000 cash bond following a court appearance Friday.

Lieske, a Marshall businessman, is accused of killing 21-year-old Jesse Faber and hiding Faber's body in storage unit in Rio in Columbia County.

Authorities say the incident took place at a duplex on Box Elder Road where Lieske lived. Lieske also managed properties at the compound for the Merrick Foundation, and manages other foundation properties in the area.



"He has always been professional...managed employees, in charge of supervising construction crews," Marshall realtor Dennis Kindschi tells 27 News after Lieske was arrested earlier in the week.



Kindschi says Lieske and his wife lives in one half of the duplex, and believes a Lieske child or stepchild lives in the other unit.



"There had been a party or gathering earlier," Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney said at a Thursday press conference, noting Faber did not simply walk away from the party. "But I don't have knowledge that there had been an ongoing dispute through the evening." Authorities decline to say what may have prompted Lieske to violence against the man nearly four decades younger.

Lieske has no apparent criminal history.

Sheriff's officials recommend Lieske be charged with first degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. The DA's office said a criminal complaint likely will be available Wednesday of this coming week.

A GoFundMe.com page has been set up to raise money for Faber's funeral expenses. A link is HERE.