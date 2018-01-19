Two Badgers drafted in top 10 by MLS

Philadelphia, PA - For the first time in school history, the Wisconsin men’s soccer team had two top-10 selections in the 2018 Major League Soccer SuperDraft.

Senior Chris Mueller was selected at No. 6 by Orlando City SC and senior Mark Segbers was picked at No. 9 by the New England Revolution.

The Badgers were the only team to have two top-10 selections. Additionally, this marked the first time in school history UW had two players drafted in the first round of the MLS Draft.

Starting 21 games for the Badgers this past season, Mueller led the nation in both assists (20) and assists-per-game (.95). The Schaumburg, Illinois native led the Big Ten in points (38), while also leading the league in shots (72) and shots on goal (30). Mueller assembled quite the list of honors over his four-year career with the Wisconsin men's soccer team. He's a two-time All-American, two-time All-Region honoree and a two-time All-Big Ten First Team member.

The 2017 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year finished eighth all-time in career goal scoring (22) at Wisconsin and set the school record for assists in a season (19), a record that stood since 1981. With 35 career assists, Mueller finished just four shy of UW legend Kevin Kullby's all-time career record. Mueller ranks fourth in school history in career points (79) and finished third all-time in career shots (182).

Segbers, a two-time All-Big Ten second-team selection, capped off an illustrious career as a Badger with five goals, seven assists and 17 total points in his senior season. In his career, he played in 77 games, tallied 16 goals, 22 assists, 54 points and played a grand total of 6,472 minutes in the Cardinal and White.

