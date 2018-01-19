Two Badgers drafted in top 10 by MLS - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two Badgers drafted in top 10 by MLS

Posted: Updated:

Philadelphia, PA - For the first time in school history, the Wisconsin men’s soccer team had two top-10 selections in the 2018 Major League Soccer SuperDraft.

Senior Chris Mueller was selected at No. 6 by Orlando City SC and senior Mark Segbers was picked at No. 9 by the New England Revolution.

The Badgers were the only team to have two top-10 selections. Additionally, this marked the first time in school history UW had two players drafted in the first round of the MLS Draft.

Starting 21 games for the Badgers this past season, Mueller led the nation in both assists (20) and assists-per-game (.95). The Schaumburg, Illinois native led the Big Ten in points (38), while also leading the league in shots (72) and shots on goal (30). Mueller assembled quite the list of honors over his four-year career with the Wisconsin men's soccer team. He's a two-time All-American, two-time All-Region honoree and a two-time All-Big Ten First Team member.

The 2017 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year finished eighth all-time in career goal scoring (22) at Wisconsin and set the school record for assists in a season (19), a record that stood since 1981. With 35 career assists, Mueller finished just four shy of UW legend Kevin Kullby's all-time career record. Mueller ranks fourth in school history in career points (79) and finished third all-time in career shots (182).

Segbers, a two-time All-Big Ten second-team selection, capped off an illustrious career as a Badger with five goals, seven assists and 17 total points in his senior season. In his career, he played in 77 games, tallied 16 goals, 22 assists, 54 points and played a grand total of 6,472 minutes in the Cardinal and White.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Four Badgers coaches earn extensions

    Four Badgers coaches earn extensions

    The UW Athletic Board has approved contract extensions for four fall sports coaches. 

    More >>

    The UW Athletic Board has approved contract extensions for four fall sports coaches. 

    More >>

  • Two Badgers drafted in top 10 by MLS

    Two Badgers drafted in top 10 by MLS

    Philadelphia, PA - For the first time in school history, the Wisconsin men’s soccer team had two top-10 selections in the 2018 Major League Soccer SuperDraft. Senior Chris Mueller was selected at No. 6 by Orlando City SC and senior Mark Segbers was picked at No. 9 by the New England Revolution. The Badgers were the only team to have two top-10 selections. Additionally, this marked the first time in school history UW had two players drafted in the first round of the MLS Draft. ...More >>
    Philadelphia, PA - For the first time in school history, the Wisconsin men’s soccer team had two top-10 selections in the 2018 Major League Soccer SuperDraft. Senior Chris Mueller was selected at No. 6 by Orlando City SC and senior Mark Segbers was picked at No. 9 by the New England Revolution. The Badgers were the only team to have two top-10 selections. Additionally, this marked the first time in school history UW had two players drafted in the first round of the MLS Draft. ...More >>

  • Badgers women's basketball stumbles at Minnesota

    Badgers women's basketball stumbles at Minnesota

    The Badgers women's basketball team is still searching for a conference victory. Minnesota beat Wisconsin 90-65 at Williams Arena. 

    More >>

    The Badgers women's basketball team is still searching for a conference victory. Minnesota beat Wisconsin 90-65 at Williams Arena. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.