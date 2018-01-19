Four Badgers coaches earn extensions - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Four Badgers coaches earn extensions

MADISON (WKOW) -

The UW Athletic Board has approved contract extensions for four fall sports coaches.

Football coach Paul Chryst’s five-year contract was renewed through January 31, 2023.

Volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield’s five-year contract was renewed through January 31, 2023.

Women’s soccer coach Paula Wilkins’ three-year contract was renewed through January 31, 2021.

Men’s soccer coach John Trask’s three-year contract was renewed through January 31, 2021.

