Nine months later, friends await resolution in case of windsurfer's death

UPDATE (WKOW) --- It’s been just over six months since 43-year-old Yu Chen died in a tragic boating accident. The volunteer windsurfing instructor was hit and killed on Lake Mendota by a UW Lifesaving Station boat.

Now, family and friends are asking why the investigation is taking so long?



The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said its investigation wrapped up months ago. Detectives turned over the case to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office before the holidays.

But so far, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne has not decided whether to charge the boat operator. Friends tell 27 News they're frustrated by the lack of information released, as is Chen family attorney, Jay Urban.



“It doesn't seem to me it should be taking that long to evaluate the things they needed to evaluate. But again, That's something that's beyond my control,” Urban said.

Urban said he’s been pretty much kept in the dark about the details of the investigation.



“I have no way of knowing because it's all embargoed. In other words, none of this information has been released. So I can't comment on something that I haven't seen. So I get told bits and pieces. For example, they're looking at GPS, that they're interviewing people. But I have no idea, without seeing it, how extensive it was.”



Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said they were waiting for the report from the medical examiner before sending the case to the district attorney.



Ozanne tells 27 News he expects to make a decision soon whether to charge the boat operator. Urban said regardless of Ozanne's decision, he plans on filing a civil claim.

****

MADISON (WKOW) -- After nearly nine months, the Dane County District Attorney says they soon will make a decision in the case where a man was killed while windsurfing on Lake Mendota.

Yu Chen died May 31, 2018 when he was hit and killed by a UW Lifesaving Station boat while he was windsurfing on the lake. He taught windsurfing for UW's Hoofer program.

Those who knew him on the water say he was a skilled windsurfer and was always there for everyone when out on the lake.

Friends of Chen have held several vigils since Chen died as they await a resolution in the case.

"I think we all want to know what happened and his family they want to know," said Junyi Ma, president of Madison's Chinese Community Organization last June. "The whole community wants to know and make sure this lake is safe. If there's something wrong, they need to fix it."

The Dane County Sheriff's Office turned over the results of their investigation to the DA's office in December.