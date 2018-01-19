Police seek tips in Middleton strong-armed robbery

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Middleton police have released a sketch of a man they are seeking in connection with an armed robbery.

Police say that sometime between 2:45 a.m. and 3:45 a.m., on New Year's, a 41-year old Middleton woman was walking in the 2600 block of Branch Street when she was thrown to the ground, kicked in the face and robbed.

The suspect was described as being a tall, skinny, black male with a light complexion, in his 20s or 30s. At the time of this incident, the suspect was wearing a white sweater with blue snowflakes, baggy jeans and red high-top sneakers.



With the assistance of the victim, the attached composite sketch was drawn by a Middleton Police Detective. The Middleton Police Department is seeking the assistance of anyone who may have seen this subject on the date in question, or can possibly identify the individual depicted within this sketch.



Please contact the Middleton Police Department at (608)824-7300 or our confidential tip line at (608)824-7304 to share any information you may have in reference to this incident. More ways to leave anonym ous tips can be found at http://www.middletonpd.com/crimestoppers.htm