Police seek tips in Middleton strong-armed robbery

A missing Sun Prairie man has been found dead. Jesse Faber went missing Monday night after leaving a home in Medina.More >>
Daniel Lieske, accused of killing a Sun Prairie man who had been reported missing, is being held on $350,000 cash bond following a court appearance Friday.More >>
Four people are in custody after an abandoned stolen car hit a Middleton police car while in neutral.More >>
U.S. safety regulators have released models from 14 different automakers that are being recalled to replace potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators.More >>
Christopher Stevens, 36, Albany, was sentenced Jan. 18, 2018 by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 72 months in federal prison for knowingly and intentionally possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office.More >>
A Michigan tow truck operator working on a disabled vehicle on an Interstate highway narrowly avoided being hit by an out-of-control vehicle.More >>
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday that Bed Bath & Beyond has voluntarily recalled about 175,000 UGG comforters due to the risk of mold exposureMore >>
The man accused in a Lambeau Field rampage is headed to trial.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker is calling on the Wisconsin Legislature to pass a welfare overhaul package.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - Madison-based company, FluGen, Inc., will begin a clinical study in the spring to test a new vaccine to fight the flu. It starts with the chills, then comes the aches and the fever. You can feel it in your bones; it's the dreaded flu. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has confirmed what hospitals around the country already know; it's a bad year for the flu. But Paul Radspinner, President and CEO of the Madison company FluGen, Inc., says there's hope. ...More >>
The tens of thousands of additional jobs and tens of billions of dollars expected to be generated from the opening of Amazon's second headquarters will not be coming to Madison.More >>
Thursday will be the last day the DMV Renewal Center on Odana Rd. will be openMore >>
If Congress does not pass a funding proposal by Friday, the federal government will shut down.More >>
Madison police officers arrest a man who caused a disturbance at a local Target store.More >>
After a Janesville Marine recruit is stabbed to death at a California training facility, a Wisconsin organization says it plans to provide comfort for the grieving family.More >>
