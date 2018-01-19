Madison brothers arrested for Chicago-area homicide

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two Madison brothers have been arrested on homicide warrants issued in Cook County, Illinois.

Madison police say detectives from their Violent Crime Unit, Burglary Crime Unit and the Dane County Narcotics Task Force helped Chicago Police detectives on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, arrest edJordan L. Sharlow, 26, and Justin J. Sharlow, 25.

Police say they were taken into custody at different locations in Madison, and that they are looking into whether the Sharlow brothers have been involved in local crimes involving weapons.