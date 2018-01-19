Officer cleared in shooting of Ashland County teen

ASHLAND COUNTY (WKOW) -- An officer who shot and killed a teen in Ashland County was justified, according to a review by the district attorney.

Ashland County Sheriff's Deputy Brock Mrdjenovich fatally shot 14-year-old Jason Pero on Nov. 8, 2017, after receiving a report that a male was walking down the street with a knife in Odanah, Wisconsin.

"Pero approached Mrdjenovich with a large butcher knife and he refused numerous commands to drop the weapon," said a report from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. "On two occasions, Pero lunged at the deputy while the deputy was attempting to retreat. Mrdjenovich fired his service weapon at Pero, striking him twice."

According to the review by District Attorney Michael Nieskes, the officer's actions were "justified by the circumstances he found himself in and and that there is no criminal liability for the death of the juvenile."

Investigators say that they believe Pero called police to report an individual armed with a knife and gave them a description that matched himself.

When Mrdjenovich arrived, he told Pero twice to drop the weapon, according to the report.

Pero came at the officer, who then fired twice, striking Pero both times, according to the report.

A knife was recovered from the scene.