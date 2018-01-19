Local pediatrician featured in 20/20 special

MADISON (WKOW) -- The alleged horrific crime involved the torture of 13 California siblings is the focus of Friday night's 20/20 special. It includes an interview from Dr. Barbara Knox, a child abuse pediatrician and professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.



She recently completed a study of child abuse and the possible ties to home schooling.



"There is a large group of individuals who use home schooling as a means to further isolate their children," said Knox "When in reality they're using this term when the education is really not occurring in these home."



The 20/20 special begins at 9:00 p.m. on WKOW.