Wisconsin Senate schedules confirmation votes on Bell, Haas

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Confirmation votes for the embattled leaders of Wisconsin's ethics and elections commissions have been officially scheduled for Tuesday.

Inclusion of the votes indicates that Republicans who control the Senate have the votes necessary to reject confirmation. Both Elections Commission administrator Michael Haas and Ethics Commission administrator Brian Bell have been trying to save their jobs this week with a public relations push.

But Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has said the Senate will vote to reject their confirmation. Fitzgerald says Republican lawmakers have lost confidence in their ability to lead in part because of their previous employment with the now-disbanded Government Accountability Board.

Bell and Haas argue they've been treated unfairly and have implored Republicans to examine their record and let them keep their jobs.