Walker issues two executive orders to fight opioid abuse

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker has issued two executive orders to fight opioid abuse.

The governor signed the orders Friday afternoon.

One order creates the Governor's Commission on Substance Abuse Treatment Delivery. The commission will include the co-chairs of the Governor's Task Force on Opioid Abuse or their designees as well as representatives from the health care industry.

The panel would study the feasibility of regional resource centers for addiction treatment and deliver recommendations by Nov. 30.

The other order requires the state Department of Health Services to create the Governor's Faith-Based Summit on Opioids for pastors and priests; develop best practices for police and emergency workers responding to overdoses and develop statewide standards for data submission on people seeking addiction treatment.

