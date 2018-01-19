Health warning for Jimmy John's customers in Wisconsin - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Health warning for Jimmy John's customers in Wisconsin

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- State health officials say five people have gotten sick after eating sprouts at Jimmy John's restaurants in Wisconsin.
    The salmonella cases were reported around the state during mid to late December.
    Jimmy John's is removing sprouts from the menu until officials identify the source.
    Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, vomiting, fever and stomach cramps.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.