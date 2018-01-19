No. 1 Badgers outlast Beavers in OT battle

Bemidji, MN - Wisconsin women’s hockey defenseman Mikaela Gardner scored two minutes into overtime to lift the top-ranked Badgers to a 4-3 overtime victory over Bemidji State on Friday at the Sanford Center.

Gardner fired the puck top shelf after a scrum in front of the Bemidji State (12-13-2, 7-9-1-1 WCHA) net to lift the Badgers (24-1-0, 15-0-0-0 WCHA) to their eighth-straight victory.

Senior Claudia Kepler put the Badgers up 1-0 with less than four minutes to go in the first as the puck fluttered past Bemidji State netminder Lauren Bench to give UW a 1-0 lead. It marked the fourth-straight game that Kepler, a co-captain, scored in.

Freshman Caitlin Schneider scored midway through the second period off feeds from Delaney Drake and Sophia Shaver to double the UW lead.

Kepler was back to her scoring ways later in the second period, tipping in a Mekenzie Steffen shot while on the power play to give the Badgers a 3-0 lead.

However, the Beavers would score on a rush late in the second to make it a 3-1 game before scoring twice in the final five minutes to send the game into overtime.

Wisconsin and Bemidji State wrap up their series on Saturday with a 3 p.m. contest at the Sanford Center.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications