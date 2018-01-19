No. 1 Notre Dame edges Wisconsin 4-2 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

No. 1 Notre Dame edges Wisconsin 4-2

Posted: Updated:
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WKOW) -

The top-ranked Notre Dame men's hockey team edged Wisconsin 4-2.

Trailing 2-0, Trent Frederic put the Badgers on the board with a goal on a penalty shot. Tarek Baker added Wisconsin's other goal. That made it 3-1 at the time. Notre Dame added an empty-net goal after that. Kyle Hayton allowed three goals and made 25 saves. 

Wisconsin falls to 11-12-3 on the season. Notre Dame is 19-3-1.

    •   
