No. 1 Notre Dame edges Wisconsin 4-2

Ethan Happ scored 16 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out five assists Friday night as Wisconsin broke out of an offensive to beat Illinois 75-50.More >>
High school basketball and hockey scores from around the state of Wisconsin.More >>
Wisconsin women’s hockey defenseman Mikaela Gardner scored two minutes into overtime to lift the top-ranked Badgers to a 4-3 overtime victory over Bemidji State on Friday at the Sanford Center.More >>
The Badgers women's basketball team is still searching for a conference victory. Minnesota beat Wisconsin 90-65 at Williams Arena.More >>
The Madison College Women's basketball team has won nine of their last ten games, and have high hopes for the rest of the season. They're led by two dual-sport athletes - Megan Corcoran and Peyton Trapino.More >>
LeBron James and Stephen Curry will be the captains who pick teams for the revamped NBA All-Star Game. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo was named one of the starters from the Eastern Conference.More >>
In the midst of a three-game losing streak, the Badgers men's hoops team got some good news on Wednesday - sophomore guard D'Mitrik Trice returned to practice, but was limited.More >>
