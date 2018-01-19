Ashland County deputy cleared in deadly shooting of teenager

ASHLAND (WKOW) -- No charges will be filed against a deputy who shot and killed a 14 year old boy in northern Wisconsin.

Investigators say Ashland County sheriff's deputy Brock Mrdjenovich saw Jason Pero walking with a knife outside his home in Ashland County in November and fired after the boy lunged at him.

The Ashland County district attorney says Mrdjenovich was justified in his use of force.