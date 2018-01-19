High school scores from Jan. 19

MADISON (AP) -
BOYS BASKETBALL
Albany 63, Argyle 44
Antigo 81, Northland Pines 47
Appleton West 55, Hortonville 48
Arrowhead 56, Kettle Moraine 53
Assumption 66, Rib Lake 64, OT
Barneveld 51, Black Hawk 34
Benton 56, Belmont 33
Black River Falls 70, Westby 46
Blair-Taylor 82, Lincoln 61
Boscobel 60, Riverdale 45
Brookfield Central 79, Germantown 53
Brookfield East 52, Hamilton 45
Brown Deer 78, South Milwaukee 39
Bruce 61, Winter 42
Burlington 51, Elkhorn Area 26
Cambridge 71, Waterloo 48
Campbellsport 58, Ripon 56
Cedarburg 67, West Bend East 56
Chilton 56, Kiel 47
Cochrane-Fountain City 54, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 45
Columbus Catholic 79, Colby 41
Crivitz 75, Suring 64
De Pere 62, Manitowoc Lincoln 54
Dodgeland 79, Valley Christian 61
Dodgeville 59, Prairie du Chien 55
Durand 62, Colfax 53
Eau Claire Memorial 67, Menomonie 49
Eau Claire North 61, River Falls 41
Elk Mound 60, Mondovi 56
Fennimore 67, Southwestern 46
Flambeau 65, Birchwood 61
Fond du Lac 70, Neenah 64
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 87, Luther 31
Grantsburg 58, Unity 43
Gresham Community 53, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 52
Hilbert 63, Mishicot 22
Howards Grove 68, Reedsville 36
Hudson 74, Chippewa Falls 72
Ironwood, Mich. 53, South Shore 45
Johnson Creek 75, Madison Country Day 40
Kaukauna 83, Kimberly 77
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59, Racine Lutheran 46
Kohler 77, Manitowoc Lutheran 63
Lake Mills 53, Columbus 50
Lakeside Lutheran 63, Watertown Luther Prep 46
Lancaster 66, River Valley 58
Living Word Lutheran 76, Kenosha Christian Life 44
Lodi 66, Poynette 49
Loyal 63, Gilman 39
Madison Memorial 67, Madison West 48
Marinette 63, Little Chute 59
Martin Luther 69, Dominican 67
Mauston 85, Westfield Area 77
McDonell Central 74, Stanley-Boyd 58
Medford Area 87, Tomahawk 42
Merrill 97, D.C. Everest 90, 2OT
Milw. Washington 107, Milwaukee Marshall 67
Milwaukee Career & Tech. Ed. 104, Milwaukee Vincent 91
Milwaukee Golda Meir 69, Milwaukee School of Languages 45
Milwaukee Hamilton 97, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 85
Milwaukee Juneau 85, Salam School 71
Milwaukee King 92, Milwaukee Pulaski 32
Milwaukee North 69, Milw. Bay View 67
Milwaukee Riverside University 71, Milwaukee Madison 53
Mineral Point 86, Cuba City 73
Mukwonago 80, Waukesha South 47
Neillsville 46, Owen-Withee 45
New Auburn 56, Cornell 36
New Glarus 76, Belleville 54
Nicolet 61, Hartford Union 48
Oconomowoc 55, Muskego 42
Oconto Falls 56, Clintonville 50
Onalaska 81, La Crosse Central 69
Osseo-Fairchild 72, Fall Creek 57
Palmyra-Eagle 57, Parkview 46
Pecatonica 55, Juda 45
Pewaukee 76, New Berlin West 65
Pittsville 59, Tri-County 44
Pius XI Catholic 54, Greenfield 46
Platteville 60, Richland Center 43
Plymouth 67, Winneconne 40
Port Edwards 63, Almond-Bancroft 52
Port Washington 71, Homestead 70
Prescott 62, Baldwin-Woodville 31
Reedsburg Area 71, Fort Atkinson 66
Rhinelander 62, Mosinee 59
River Ridge 52, Highland 39
Rock County Christian 82, Grace Christian 29
Roncalli 81, New Holstein 64
Sheboygan Lutheran 54, St. Mary Catholic 50
Sheboygan South 61, Ashwaubenon 50
Shell Lake 39, Clayton 20
Shiocton 58, Amherst 49
Shoreland Lutheran 49, Catholic Central 48
Spring Valley 43, Boyceville 31
St. John's NW Military Academy 58, Saint Francis 46
St. Marys Springs 71, Omro 64
Stevens Point 71, Wausau West 31
Stratford 63, Abbotsford 40
Sun Prairie 65, Middleton 40
The Prairie School 71, Racine St. Catherine's 58
Union Grove 60, Westosha Central 51
Washburn 45, Hurley 33
Waukesha North 48, Waukesha West 44
Waupun 73, Berlin 49
Wausaukee 66, Niagara 52
Wauwatosa West 102, Menomonee Falls 94
Wayland Academy 75, Horicon 66
West Allis Central 89, New Berlin Eisenhower 79
Whitefish Bay 68, Slinger 59
Whitehall 72, Independence 63
Whitnall 88, Milwaukee Lutheran 84
Wilmot Union 79, Delavan-Darien 48
Wisconsin Heights 81, Marshall 72
Wisconsin Lutheran 66, Greendale 44
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 56, Wausau East 45
Wrightstown 76, Fox Valley Lutheran 62
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Algoma 48, Gibraltar 46
Amherst 51, Shiocton 34
Appleton East 42, Appleton North 39
Ashwaubenon 52, Sheboygan South 16
Auburndale 63, Chequamegon 24
Badger 51, Waterford 45
Bangor 71, New Lisbon 27
Bruce 64, Winter 36
Burlington 53, Elkhorn Area 45
Clayton 61, Shell Lake 32
Clintonville 62, Oconto Falls 32
D.C. Everest 60, Merrill 42
De Pere 65, Manitowoc Lincoln 26
Dodgeville 54, Prairie du Chien 38
Flambeau 69, Birchwood 10
Germantown 86, Brookfield Central 71
Green Bay Southwest 56, Green Bay Preble 45
Hamilton 58, Brookfield East 26
Hortonville 61, Appleton West 44
Hudson 51, Chippewa Falls 30
Iola-Scandinavia 58, Menominee Indian 47
Kenosha Tremper 82, Kenosha Indian Trail 60
Kewaunee 62, Sturgeon Bay 26
Kimberly 45, Kaukauna 33
Lake Country Lutheran 62, Heritage Christian 35
Manawa 51, Marion 21
Menasha 67, Green Bay East 13
Menomonee Falls 53, Wauwatosa West 46
Menomonie 58, Eau Claire Memorial 56
Milwaukee King 79, Milw. Washington 44
Milwaukee Riverside University 53, Milwaukee School of Languages 50
Monroe 70, Oregon 56
Mukwonago 63, Waukesha South 38
Neenah 55, Fond du Lac 44
New London 60, Green Bay West 40
Northwood 66, Siren 33
Oak Creek 68, Racine Case 24
Oconomowoc 55, Muskego 46
Oconto 59, Sevastopol 33
Pacelli 55, Rosholt 35
Pewaukee 52, New Berlin West 50
Pius XI Catholic 70, Greenfield 51
Racine Horlick 75, Kenosha Bradford 71
Racine Lutheran 49, Saint Thomas More 45
Rhinelander 67, Mosinee 48
Rib Lake 52, Assumption 41
Rice Lake 39, Superior 33
River Falls 36, Eau Claire North 34
Seymour 56, West De Pere 47
Sheboygan North 53, Pulaski 50
Shorewood 38, Cudahy 27
Stevens Point 71, Wausau West 67
Three Lakes 73, Florence 38
Unity 71, Grantsburg 53
Washburn 60, Ironwood, Mich. 57
Waukesha North 80, Waukesha West 78
Wautoma 66, Adams-Friendship 38
Wauzeka-Steuben 52, North Crawford 38
West Allis Nathan Hale 54, Wauwatosa East 40
West Bend West 59, Grafton 57
Whitnall 62, Milwaukee Lutheran 54
Wilmot Union 57, Delavan-Darien 43
Wisconsin Lutheran 58, Greendale 33
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 68, Wausau East 26
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 59, Bonduel 48
Xavier 72, Shawano Community 48
BOYS HOCKEY
Baldwin-Woodville 3, Dodge County, Minn. 2
De Pere/West De Pere 5, Ashwaubenon 3
Fond du Lac Springs 11, Pacelli 0
Fox Cities 6, Appleton United 2
Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 5, West Bend 2
McFarland 7, Monroe 3
Monona Grove 7, Milton 6
Neenah/Hortonville 5, New Richmond 1
Northland Pines 9, Waupaca 1
Regis/Altoona/McDonell 3, Black River Falls 2
University School of Milwaukee 9, Brookfield STARS 0
Waunakee 4, Baraboo/Portage 1
GIRLS HOCKEY
Cap City Cougars 6, Onalaska 1
Central Wisconsin 6, Lakeshore Lightning 0
Chippewa Falls 8, Badger 0
St. Croix Valley Fusion 7, Fox Cities 2
Warbirds 4, Icebergs 2