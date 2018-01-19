High school scores from Jan. 19 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

High school scores from Jan. 19

MADISON (AP) -

BOYS BASKETBALL
   Albany 63, Argyle 44
   Antigo 81, Northland Pines 47
   Appleton West 55, Hortonville 48
   Arrowhead 56, Kettle Moraine 53
   Assumption 66, Rib Lake 64, OT
   Barneveld 51, Black Hawk 34
   Benton 56, Belmont 33
   Black River Falls 70, Westby 46
   Blair-Taylor 82, Lincoln 61
   Boscobel 60, Riverdale 45
   Brookfield Central 79, Germantown 53
   Brookfield East 52, Hamilton 45
   Brown Deer 78, South Milwaukee 39
   Bruce 61, Winter 42
   Burlington 51, Elkhorn Area 26
   Cambridge 71, Waterloo 48
   Campbellsport 58, Ripon 56
   Cedarburg 67, West Bend East 56
   Chilton 56, Kiel 47
   Cochrane-Fountain City 54, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 45
   Columbus Catholic 79, Colby 41
   Crivitz 75, Suring 64
   De Pere 62, Manitowoc Lincoln 54
   Dodgeland 79, Valley Christian 61
   Dodgeville 59, Prairie du Chien 55
   Durand 62, Colfax 53
   Eau Claire Memorial 67, Menomonie 49
   Eau Claire North 61, River Falls 41
   Elk Mound 60, Mondovi 56
   Fennimore 67, Southwestern 46
   Flambeau 65, Birchwood 61
   Fond du Lac 70, Neenah 64
   Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 87, Luther 31
   Grantsburg 58, Unity 43
   Gresham Community 53, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 52
   Hilbert 63, Mishicot 22
   Howards Grove 68, Reedsville 36
   Hudson 74, Chippewa Falls 72
   Ironwood, Mich. 53, South Shore 45
   Johnson Creek 75, Madison Country Day 40
   Kaukauna 83, Kimberly 77
   Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59, Racine Lutheran 46
   Kohler 77, Manitowoc Lutheran 63
   Lake Mills 53, Columbus 50
   Lakeside Lutheran 63, Watertown Luther Prep 46
   Lancaster 66, River Valley 58
   Living Word Lutheran 76, Kenosha Christian Life 44
   Lodi 66, Poynette 49
   Loyal 63, Gilman 39
   Madison Memorial 67, Madison West 48
   Marinette 63, Little Chute 59
   Martin Luther 69, Dominican 67
   Mauston 85, Westfield Area 77
   McDonell Central 74, Stanley-Boyd 58
   Medford Area 87, Tomahawk 42
   Merrill 97, D.C. Everest 90, 2OT
   Milw. Washington 107, Milwaukee Marshall 67
   Milwaukee Career & Tech. Ed. 104, Milwaukee Vincent 91
   Milwaukee Golda Meir 69, Milwaukee School of Languages 45
   Milwaukee Hamilton 97, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 85
   Milwaukee Juneau 85, Salam School 71
   Milwaukee King 92, Milwaukee Pulaski 32
   Milwaukee North 69, Milw. Bay View 67
   Milwaukee Riverside University 71, Milwaukee Madison 53
   Mineral Point 86, Cuba City 73
   Mukwonago 80, Waukesha South 47
   Neillsville 46, Owen-Withee 45
   New Auburn 56, Cornell 36
   New Glarus 76, Belleville 54
   Nicolet 61, Hartford Union 48
   Oconomowoc 55, Muskego 42
   Oconto Falls 56, Clintonville 50
   Onalaska 81, La Crosse Central 69
   Osseo-Fairchild 72, Fall Creek 57
   Palmyra-Eagle 57, Parkview 46
   Pecatonica 55, Juda 45
   Pewaukee 76, New Berlin West 65
   Pittsville 59, Tri-County 44
   Pius XI Catholic 54, Greenfield 46
   Platteville 60, Richland Center 43
   Plymouth 67, Winneconne 40
   Port Edwards 63, Almond-Bancroft 52
   Port Washington 71, Homestead 70
   Prescott 62, Baldwin-Woodville 31
   Reedsburg Area 71, Fort Atkinson 66
   Rhinelander 62, Mosinee 59
   River Ridge 52, Highland 39
   Rock County Christian 82, Grace Christian 29
   Roncalli 81, New Holstein 64
   Sheboygan Lutheran 54, St. Mary Catholic 50
   Sheboygan South 61, Ashwaubenon 50
   Shell Lake 39, Clayton 20
   Shiocton 58, Amherst 49
   Shoreland Lutheran 49, Catholic Central 48
   Spring Valley 43, Boyceville 31
   St. John's NW Military Academy 58, Saint Francis 46
   St. Marys Springs 71, Omro 64
   Stevens Point 71, Wausau West 31
   Stratford 63, Abbotsford 40
   Sun Prairie 65, Middleton 40
   The Prairie School 71, Racine St. Catherine's 58
   Union Grove 60, Westosha Central 51
   Washburn 45, Hurley 33
   Waukesha North 48, Waukesha West 44
   Waupun 73, Berlin 49
   Wausaukee 66, Niagara 52
   Wauwatosa West 102, Menomonee Falls 94
   Wayland Academy 75, Horicon 66
   West Allis Central 89, New Berlin Eisenhower 79
   Whitefish Bay 68, Slinger 59
   Whitehall 72, Independence 63
   Whitnall 88, Milwaukee Lutheran 84
   Wilmot Union 79, Delavan-Darien 48
   Wisconsin Heights 81, Marshall 72
   Wisconsin Lutheran 66, Greendale 44
   Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 56, Wausau East 45
   Wrightstown 76, Fox Valley Lutheran 62
GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Algoma 48, Gibraltar 46
   Amherst 51, Shiocton 34
   Appleton East 42, Appleton North 39
   Ashwaubenon 52, Sheboygan South 16
   Auburndale 63, Chequamegon 24
   Badger 51, Waterford 45
   Bangor 71, New Lisbon 27
   Bruce 64, Winter 36
   Burlington 53, Elkhorn Area 45
   Clayton 61, Shell Lake 32
   Clintonville 62, Oconto Falls 32
   D.C. Everest 60, Merrill 42
   De Pere 65, Manitowoc Lincoln 26
   Dodgeville 54, Prairie du Chien 38
   Flambeau 69, Birchwood 10
   Germantown 86, Brookfield Central 71
   Green Bay Southwest 56, Green Bay Preble 45
   Hamilton 58, Brookfield East 26
   Hortonville 61, Appleton West 44
   Hudson 51, Chippewa Falls 30
   Iola-Scandinavia 58, Menominee Indian 47
   Kenosha Tremper 82, Kenosha Indian Trail 60
   Kewaunee 62, Sturgeon Bay 26
   Kimberly 45, Kaukauna 33
   Lake Country Lutheran 62, Heritage Christian 35
   Manawa 51, Marion 21
   Menasha 67, Green Bay East 13
   Menomonee Falls 53, Wauwatosa West 46
   Menomonie 58, Eau Claire Memorial 56
   Milwaukee King 79, Milw. Washington 44
   Milwaukee Riverside University 53, Milwaukee School of Languages 50
   Monroe 70, Oregon 56
   Mukwonago 63, Waukesha South 38
   Neenah 55, Fond du Lac 44
   New London 60, Green Bay West 40
   Northwood 66, Siren 33
   Oak Creek 68, Racine Case 24
   Oconomowoc 55, Muskego 46
   Oconto 59, Sevastopol 33
   Pacelli 55, Rosholt 35
   Pewaukee 52, New Berlin West 50
   Pius XI Catholic 70, Greenfield 51
   Racine Horlick 75, Kenosha Bradford 71
   Racine Lutheran 49, Saint Thomas More 45
   Rhinelander 67, Mosinee 48
   Rib Lake 52, Assumption 41
   Rice Lake 39, Superior 33
   River Falls 36, Eau Claire North 34
   Seymour 56, West De Pere 47
   Sheboygan North 53, Pulaski 50
   Shorewood 38, Cudahy 27
   Stevens Point 71, Wausau West 67
   Three Lakes 73, Florence 38
   Unity 71, Grantsburg 53
   Washburn 60, Ironwood, Mich. 57
   Waukesha North 80, Waukesha West 78
   Wautoma 66, Adams-Friendship 38
   Wauzeka-Steuben 52, North Crawford 38
   West Allis Nathan Hale 54, Wauwatosa East 40
   West Bend West 59, Grafton 57
   Whitnall 62, Milwaukee Lutheran 54
   Wilmot Union 57, Delavan-Darien 43
   Wisconsin Lutheran 58, Greendale 33
   Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 68, Wausau East 26
   Wittenberg-Birnamwood 59, Bonduel 48
   Xavier 72, Shawano Community 48

BOYS HOCKEY
   Baldwin-Woodville 3, Dodge County, Minn. 2
   De Pere/West De Pere 5, Ashwaubenon 3
   Fond du Lac Springs 11, Pacelli 0
   Fox Cities 6, Appleton United 2
   Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 5, West Bend 2
   McFarland 7, Monroe 3
   Monona Grove 7, Milton 6
   Neenah/Hortonville 5, New Richmond 1
   Northland Pines 9, Waupaca 1
   Regis/Altoona/McDonell 3, Black River Falls 2
   University School of Milwaukee 9, Brookfield STARS 0
   Waunakee 4, Baraboo/Portage 1
GIRLS HOCKEY
   Cap City Cougars 6, Onalaska 1
   Central Wisconsin 6, Lakeshore Lightning 0
   Chippewa Falls 8, Badger 0
   St. Croix Valley Fusion 7, Fox Cities 2
   Warbirds 4, Icebergs 2

