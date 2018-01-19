High school scores from Jan. 19

Philadelphia, PA - For the first time in school history, the Wisconsin men’s soccer team had two top-10 selections in the 2018 Major League Soccer SuperDraft. Senior Chris Mueller was selected at No. 6 by Orlando City SC and senior Mark Segbers was picked at No. 9 by the New England Revolution. The Badgers were the only team to have two top-10 selections. Additionally, this marked the first time in school history UW had two players drafted in the first round of the MLS Draft. ...

More >>