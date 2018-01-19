Doctor and Madison daycares on alert for flu virus

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's a virus that has several parents and daycare centers on alert. The flu is now reaching epidemic levels and it's killed at least 30 kids across the nation.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved the badger state to the severe category.

"It's definitely ramping up. Right now, we're seeing a ton of it coming in," said Dr. Kerry Ahrens with Baycare Clinic.

For Becca Thompson, who runs an in-house daycare in Madison, the flu is on the top of her mind.

"It's really scary. I couldn't imagine losing any of my daycare kids or any kid in my family over it," said Thompson.

Doctors say the hardest hit are those younger than five and older than 65 year old. This season, the virus is also coming in disguise.

"They're also having stomach pain in some people where it acts like it's a severe cramping, some diarrhea sometimes, which is weird, because that's not a typical finding with your influenza, your respiratory influenza. And this is completely different than the stomach flu," said Dr. Ahrens.

The biggest piece of advice is to keep sick kids away from others.

"If they have any of the symptoms of this flu, to keep them home. do not send them to daycare, don't take them to the store, just keep them home," said Thompson.

During the 2016 to 2017 flu season, 110 people died in the U.S. Doctors say this year's flu hasn't even hit its peak.