One person killed in Town of Beloit car crash

TOWN OF BELOIT (WKOW) -- One person died when their vehicle rolled and caught fire.

Police in the Town of Beloit say this happened in the 2500 block of South Paddock Road.

Officers say the vehicle left the road, hit a concrete culvert and landed on its roof.

Authorities have not identified the person who died.

