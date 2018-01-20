March For Life rally in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D..C. (WKOW) -- On Friday, people rallied in Washington, D.C. in support of President Trump's anti-abortion policy.

They took part in the 45th annual March For Life and gathered on the National Mall.

The president addressed the expected crowd of 100,000 through a video feed from the Rose Garden.

He declared the day "National Sanctity of Life Day" and promised to continue an anti-abortion agenda.

"Under my administration, we will always defend the very first right in the Declaration of Independence. And that is the right to life."

Friday, the Department of Health and Human Services announced it is rescinding a medicaid guideline that limits how states can take action against providers that perform abortions.