Baldwin says stop-gap funding resolution would not have helped

Daniel Lieske, accused of killing a Sun Prairie man who had been reported missing, is being held on $350,000 cash bond following a court appearance Friday.More >>
State health officials say five people have gotten sick after eating sprouts at Jimmy John's restaurants in Wisconsin.More >>
The White House says it will not negotiate with the Democrats on immigration until the end of the federal government shutdown.More >>
A missing Sun Prairie man has been found dead. Jesse Faber went missing Monday night after leaving a home in Medina.More >>
A 19-year-old downtown man was cited for cruelty to animals after he was seen mishandling a young cat inside a University Ave. apartment.More >>
Four people are in custody after an abandoned stolen car hit a Middleton police car while in neutral.More >>
A Michigan tow truck operator working on a disabled vehicle on an Interstate highway narrowly avoided being hit by an out-of-control vehicle.More >>
A 19-year-old downtown man was cited for cruelty to animals after he was seen mishandling a young cat inside a University Ave. apartment.More >>
A missing Sun Prairie man has been found dead. Jesse Faber went missing Monday night after leaving a home in Medina.More >>
A Madison man was arrested early Thursday morning after officers caught him in the act of "tagging" a Williamson Street business with spray paint.More >>
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday that Bed Bath & Beyond has voluntarily recalled about 175,000 UGG comforters due to the risk of mold exposureMore >>
For the first time, the father of the Marine murdered at a base in California is speaking out.More >>
The man accused in a Lambeau Field rampage is headed to trial.More >>
The U.S. State Department has issued its highest 'Do Not Travel' warning for 5 Mexican states.More >>
Fitchburg announced its new police chief Thursday night.More >>
