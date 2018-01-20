Baldwin says stop-gap funding resolution would not have helped

MADISON (WKOW) -- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, a democrat, says the continuing resolution to fund the government for four more weeks wasn't going to be as effective as it needed to be anyway.

Baldwin released the following statement on the continuing resolution vote in the Senate tonight:

"This four week spending bill simply kicks the can down the road and fails to get the job done for the American people. Congressional Republicans let funding for CHIP expire nearly four months ago, then gave permanent tax cuts to powerful corporations but they won't provide permanent funding for children's health care. This short-term bill gives tax breaks to big insurance companies but it doesn't fund community health centers in Wisconsin or provide our local communities with the support they need to combat the opioid epidemic and save lives. There is bipartisan support in the Senate for legislation that strengthens border security and does right by Dreamers who have only known America as their home. We should be working in a bipartisan way to get the job done on immigration reform but this fails to deliver solutions. This continuing resolution shortchanges our military, veterans' health and doesn't keep a promise on the pensions that Wisconsin workers have earned. Wisconsin doesn't like punting but that's all Washington seems to do. It's time to end the political games and work together across party lines to get the job done for the American people."