Senator Johnson disappointed with vote on continuing resolution

Sen. Ron Johnson, a republican, issued this statement after the final vote in the Senate Friday night:

“Unfortunately, Senator Baldwin and 43 of her colleagues decided to play politics with people’s lives by refusing to fund health care for vulnerable children, support for the finest among us serving in the military, and the rest of government.”

