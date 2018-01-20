No longer homeless: Oshkosh man helps those who helped him

OSHKOSH (WBAY) -- An Oshkosh man doesn't forget the people who helped him rise up out of homelessness.

Now a business owner, Miguel Cruz's model for success includes helping the same community that supported him in his time of need.

After moving to Oshkosh for a fresh start, Cruz became homeless in late 2014.

"I was feeling down enough where I would go stay at a shelter," said Cruz.

He wound up at Father Carr's Place shelter for more than a month, spending much if that time in prayer.

"God, you know my heart, I'm a family man," Cruz said. "I'd like to have a family, and I'm thinking this is years down the road, you know, I'd like to sit on the board some day and help my community."

With a Salvation Army bicycle, he was able to work and eventually afford rent for an apartment.

Three years later, he's married with a child, sits on a Salvation Army committee, and owns a business called Sample the City, creating a coupon book that supports local businesses.

"We have 57 locally owned businesses who signed up for this first issue," said Cruz.

Each booklet is $15. A share of the profit goes to more than 10 area non-profits.

Many that helped him get back on his feet.

Day by Day warming shelter says Cruz is proof that homelessness doesn't have to be a life sentence.

"And that's what's wonderful," Lorraine Yarbrough of Day By Day Warming Shelter said. "When we're here able to help pick them up and give them those resources hopefully back to working towards self sufficiency."

Cruz's goal doesn't stop in Oshkosh.

"We can make a difference in this community by raising money, for like helping programs, but my goal is to have sample the city in every city in the US," said Cruz.