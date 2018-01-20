Cows cut class at a Wisconsin high school

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- Two female calves decided to ditch classes at Vincent High School Friday.

The new additions to the school's agriculture program escaped their pen.

"We were trying to get them to go back inside, and they started panicking, and started head-butting through the fence," agriculture student Cliffion Cunningham said.

Within minutes, the cows were stopping traffic on Good Hope Road.

"The police officer said 'Get in. We've got a sighting of them,'" agriculture teacher Monica Gaghan said. "Had some people stop the traffic, tell us where they were, so it was kind of a community thing. "

"So you weren't on a manhunt, you were on a cowhunt," WISN 12 News reporter Colleen Henry said.

'Yeah, cowhunt, heifer hunt," Gaghan said.

The Black Angus heifers traveled nearly 2 miles before they were corralled near Noyes Park in Shanah Bohannan's backyard near 85th and Helena streets.

"I came to check the mail. I saw the police were here. I asked what was going on they said I had cows my yard," she said.

"So they were well-behaved? Henry asked.

"They were. They were," Bohannan said.

Vincent High School enlisted the help of a Jackson farmer, who eventually coaxed the cows into his trailer and headed them back to high school.

"They made their debut a little early in this adventure because they're not supposed to make it until State Fair in August. Students will show them at State Fair this year, so you can look for them in August in the beef barn," Gaghan said.

The cows have not yet been named, but some think "Thelma and Louise" might be a perfect fit.