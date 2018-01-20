Court agrees to suppression of all evidence seized in Alec Cook case

MADISON (WKOW) -- Attorneys for former UW-Madison student Alec Cook say a Dane County Circuit court has agreed not to let his notebook/diaries be used as evidence in his upcoming trials.

Cook, 22, faces at least 20 criminal charges concerning sexual assault and stalking against nearly a dozen women between 2014 and October 2016.

In November, attorneys for the former UW student asked a judge to throw out his diaries as evidence.

On Friday, Judges John Hyland and Judge Stephen Ehlke ordered Cook's motion to suppress the notebook and all evidence seized as a result of how a search warrant in the case was executed.

In earlier court activity, Madison Police Detective Grant Humerickhouse testified he received Cook's consent to search Cook's downtown apartment in October 2016 as part of a sexual assault investigation. Humerickhouse testified he prepared a search and seizure form itemizing what was being sought, including condoms and sex toys. He said the list did not include journals, but noted the form also referred to items of a nature related to a sex assault investigation.

Humerickhouse said he discovered the journals in Cook's night stand. The items were not seized but the were contents photographed. Assistant Attorney General Christopher Liegel said the journals included the names of women and rankings of the women. He said Cook was not deprived of the journals and the photographed contents should remain in evidence.



But Cook's attorney said other documents prepared by Humerickhouse indicated limits to what would be seized and maintained Cook's writings in the photographs should not be allowed. Jessa Nicholson Goetz says her client only gave Madison Police limited scope in his written consent to search his apartment.

The last page of the judges' decision says that all evidence gathered during the search warrant of Alec Cook's apartment is now excluded.

"IT IS ORDERED that Mr. Cook's motion for suppression of the notebook and all evidence seized as a result of execution of the search warrant is granted."

Nicholson Goetz and Christopher Van Wagner, Cook's other attorney, have declined comment on the judge's ruling. It is not known whether they are going to now submit a motion for dismissal of all charges against their client.

The criminal charges against Cook are to be split up into several trials. Some of the charges will be grouped together, but four trials will focus on a single charge. A separate judge will preside over over a false imprisonment charge against Cook.

