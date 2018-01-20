Bucks' Antetokounmpo to miss 2 games to rest sore knee

The top-ranked Notre Dame men's hockey team edged Wisconsin 4-2.More >>
Wisconsin women’s hockey defenseman Mikaela Gardner scored two minutes into overtime to lift the top-ranked Badgers to a 4-3 overtime victory over Bemidji State on Friday at the Sanford Center.More >>
Ethan Happ scored 16 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out five assists Friday night as Wisconsin broke out of an offensive to beat Illinois 75-50.More >>
The UW Athletic Board has approved contract extensions for four fall sports coaches.More >>
