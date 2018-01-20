Suspect arrested in Wisconsin shooting that killed two, hurt one - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities have arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed two people and injured another in central Wisconsin.

Officers responded to a 911 call early Saturday about a shooting in the city of Abbotsford. Officers found two people dead in the home. An injured victim was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.

Colby-Abbotsford Police Chief Jason Bauer says officers arrested the only suspect near the scene. A gun was recovered.

Bauer did not immediately release the names of the victims or the suspect. Authorities say the male suspect was familiar with the victims but did not specify how. WJFW-TV reports he is in the Marathon County Jail and is expected to appear in court Monday.

 The Wisconsin State Crime Lab is assisting in the investigation.

